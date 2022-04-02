GenesisX (XGS) Market Capitalization Achieves $52,110.24

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 53.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar. GenesisX has a market cap of $52,110.24 and approximately $62.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001402 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,414,404 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

