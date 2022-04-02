Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 705,412 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.19% of Gentex worth $15,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $461,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in Gentex by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 502,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 25,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 8,895.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 926,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,297,000 after acquiring an additional 916,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentex by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 44,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 19,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 14,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $453,305.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Neil Boehm sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $131,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,354 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,731. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GNTX opened at $29.38 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.65.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

