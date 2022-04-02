GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,903 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,815 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

GSK stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $46.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.25. The stock has a market cap of $111.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

