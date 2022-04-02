Global X Alternative Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTY – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.90 and last traded at $13.00. Approximately 27,071 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 28,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.18.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.