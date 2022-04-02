Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AIQ) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AIQ – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.22 and last traded at $27.04. 414,149 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 751% from the average session volume of 48,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.01.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average is $29.79.
