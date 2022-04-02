GlobalBoost-Y Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $67.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $220,342.34 and $67.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,967.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,454.39 or 0.07514809 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.31 or 0.00272612 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.65 or 0.00815029 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00099784 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00013161 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007538 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.27 or 0.00463956 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.09 or 0.00389597 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

