Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.83 Million

Equities analysts expect Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) to post sales of $28.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Globalstar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.65 million and the highest is $29.00 million. Globalstar posted sales of $26.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globalstar will report full-year sales of $122.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.95 million to $124.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $124.76 million, with estimates ranging from $124.51 million to $125.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Globalstar.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Globalstar Company Profile (Get Rating)
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Globalstar (GSAT)
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globalstar (GSAT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.