Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.83 Million

Equities analysts expect Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) to post sales of $28.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Globalstar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.65 million and the highest is $29.00 million. Globalstar posted sales of $26.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globalstar will report full-year sales of $122.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.95 million to $124.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $124.76 million, with estimates ranging from $124.51 million to $125.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Globalstar.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Globalstar stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. Globalstar has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.78.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

