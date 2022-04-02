Gnosis Price Up 26.3% Over Last Week (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Gnosis has traded up 26.3% against the US dollar. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $795.87 million and approximately $12.37 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gnosis coin can now be purchased for $426.73 or 0.00923972 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,865,027 coins. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Gnosis Coin Trading

