GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.04.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOCO. Truist Financial lowered shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of GoHealth from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOCO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GoHealth by 217.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after buying an additional 431,498 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in GoHealth during the second quarter worth $33,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in GoHealth by 269.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 49,749 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in GoHealth during the third quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in GoHealth during the third quarter worth $243,000. 46.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOCO opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37. GoHealth has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $12.40.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.14. The business had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.61 million. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoHealth will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About GoHealth (Get Rating)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and IFP and OtherÂExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

