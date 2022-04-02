Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.08. Goosehead Insurance reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GSHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 9,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $1,212,274.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $94,106,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,948,000 after purchasing an additional 555,090 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 165.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 306,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,866,000 after purchasing an additional 190,902 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 258,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,432,000 after purchasing an additional 167,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,493,000 after purchasing an additional 67,147 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.19. 252,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,935. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.76, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.30 and its 200-day moving average is $119.04. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $62.40 and a 52 week high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

