Governor DAO (GDAO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.66 Million

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Governor DAO has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $1,571.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governor DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001225 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00049519 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,483.45 or 0.07470266 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,678.53 or 1.00102262 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00047043 BTC.

Governor DAO Coin Profile

Governor DAO's total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,903,255 coins. The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org

Governor DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governor DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Governor DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

