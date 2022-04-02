GPO Plus (OTC:GPOX) Shares Up 14.3%

GPO Plus, Inc. (OTC:GPOX – Get Rating) shot up 14.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 25,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

GPO Plus Company Profile (OTC:GPOX)

GPO Plus, Inc engages in the organizing, promoting, and operating industry-specific group purchase organizations (GPO) in the United States. It offers HealthGPO and cbdGPO for the healthcare and hemp industries, as well as provides professional services. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

