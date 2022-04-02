Graviocoin (GIO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $297.00

Graviocoin (GIO) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $297.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0316 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.92 or 0.00272869 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00012835 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001450 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000437 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

