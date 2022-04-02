Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Panther Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price (down previously from $2.25) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 393.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 101,251 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 667.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 203,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 63,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Great Panther Mining by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 810,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 603,000 shares in the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:GPL opened at $0.26 on Friday. Great Panther Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.73.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Great Panther Mining had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $42.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

