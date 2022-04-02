Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GPL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price (down previously from $2.25) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Panther Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

Great Panther Mining stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Great Panther Mining has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.90.

Great Panther Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:GPL Get Rating ) (TSE:GPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Great Panther Mining had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $42.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Great Panther Mining will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,531,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after buying an additional 4,269,354 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its position in Great Panther Mining by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 15,048,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Great Panther Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Great Panther Mining by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,959,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 425,655 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Great Panther Mining by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 810,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 603,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

About Great Panther Mining (Get Rating)

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.