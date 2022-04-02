Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.00.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on GPL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price (down previously from $2.25) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Panther Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
Great Panther Mining stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Great Panther Mining has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.90.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,531,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after buying an additional 4,269,354 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its position in Great Panther Mining by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 15,048,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Great Panther Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Great Panther Mining by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,959,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 425,655 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Great Panther Mining by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 810,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 603,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.
About Great Panther Mining (Get Rating)
Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.
