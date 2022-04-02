Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.31

Great Panther Mining Limited (TSE:GPR – Get Rating) (NYSE:GPL)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.31 and traded as high as C$0.33. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 395,139 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$0.50 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.89. The stock has a market cap of C$148.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

