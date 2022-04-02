Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Stock Position Raised by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of Green Dot worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $27.82 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $54.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average is $36.80.

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GDOT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Dot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

In related news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $106,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,410 shares of company stock valued at $152,658 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

