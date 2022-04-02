Griffin Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engine NO. 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 68.2% in the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,247,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,786,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $718,796,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $340.64. 2,090,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,810,385. The company has a market cap of $215.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $327.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.62. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $276.88 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

