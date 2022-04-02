Griffin Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 392,484,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,293 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $479,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 328.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,296,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,305,000 after acquiring an additional 993,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $402,283,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $416.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,660,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,404,195. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $370.81 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $404.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.02.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.