Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in NIO by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 138,827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in NIO by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,838,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,992 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in NIO by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in NIO by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NIO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NIO from $66.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays began coverage on NIO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. HSBC boosted their price target on NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Nomura lowered their price target on NIO from $67.10 to $51.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.39.

Shares of NIO stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.93. 110,169,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,189,141. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average is $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 2.48. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $55.13.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.50). NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.30% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

