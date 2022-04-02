Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 395.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 27,490 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Greenbrier Companies worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 13.9% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 809,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,792,000 after buying an additional 98,526 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 163.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,612,000 after buying an additional 412,577 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 621,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,710,000 after buying an additional 16,990 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,840,000 after buying an additional 21,416 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 84.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,613,000 after buying an additional 177,259 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GBX traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.85. 327,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,805. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.19 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $550.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is presently 68.35%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GBX shares. Stephens raised Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

