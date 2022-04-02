Griffin Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,754 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $11,458,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 485.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 205 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $1,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Neal H. Shah sold 3,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total value of $899,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total transaction of $117,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PXD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $236.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.05.

PXD traded up $3.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $253.15. 1,257,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,778,628. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $133.73 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.52.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

