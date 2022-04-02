Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,935 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Prologis by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 98,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,374,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 308,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,636,000 after buying an additional 60,913 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 120,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,307,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,750,000 after buying an additional 419,476 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

PLD traded up $4.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.80. 2,867,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,119,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.02 and a 200 day moving average of $149.27. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.76 and a 12-month high of $169.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLD. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.92.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

