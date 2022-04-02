Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.88

Shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.88 and traded as high as $37.84. Grupo Financiero Banorte shares last traded at $37.19, with a volume of 31,168 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.98.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers time and demand deposits; car, payroll, consumer, and corporate loans; mortgages; and debit and credit cards. It also provides medical, personal accident, and life insurance products; and retirement fund management services.

