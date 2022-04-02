Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.37

Shares of Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$36.37 and traded as high as C$40.00. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$39.30, with a volume of 600 shares.

GCG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group in a report on Monday, January 10th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 5.72.

Guardian Capital Group ( TSE:GCG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$78.05 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 4.1100003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

