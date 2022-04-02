Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,287 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 47.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GWRE opened at $94.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -60.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.38 and a 52-week high of $130.95.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $49,411.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $108,493.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $721,847 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GWRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.11.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

