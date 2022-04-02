Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Guild’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Guild posted earnings of $1.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 63.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guild will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Guild.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.27). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GHLD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Guild from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Guild from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

GHLD opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $622.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.28. Guild has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $16.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Guild by 298.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Guild by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 904,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,685,000 after purchasing an additional 77,519 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Guild during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Guild by 304.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Guild in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

