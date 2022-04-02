Gulden Market Capitalization Achieves $3.62 Million (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Gulden coin can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Gulden has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and approximately $6,195.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.91 or 0.00270943 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00013134 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000440 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 562,672,761 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

