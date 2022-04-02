GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $17.41 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,324 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. boosted its position in Visa by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 15,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,091 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $4.59 on Friday, hitting $226.36. 6,559,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,402,263. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.31. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

