GXChain Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last Week (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. GXChain has a market cap of $120.44 million and approximately $8.23 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GXChain has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $1.61 or 0.00003439 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000161 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002634 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,913,231 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

