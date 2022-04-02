Handshake One Day Trading Volume Reaches $262,515.00 (HNS)

Handshake (HNS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Handshake has a market capitalization of $77.19 million and $262,515.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,926.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,458.04 or 0.07529570 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.21 or 0.00272624 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $374.05 or 0.00814471 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00099254 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00013233 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007576 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $213.13 or 0.00464065 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.09 or 0.00389949 BTC.

Handshake Profile

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 479,070,118 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

