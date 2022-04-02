Handy Trading Up 4.2% Over Last Week (HANDY)

Handy (HANDY) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, Handy has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Handy has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $43,920.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00049762 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,431.88 or 0.07495189 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,649.46 or 0.99698012 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00045468 BTC.

About Handy

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io

Handy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

