Haven Protocol Price Up 35.4% Over Last 7 Days (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 35.4% against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.45 or 0.00014050 BTC on popular exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $151.88 million and $8.89 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,951.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,447.98 or 0.07503459 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.85 or 0.00271707 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.11 or 0.00811960 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00098950 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00013290 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007514 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.02 or 0.00459223 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.85 or 0.00382689 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 23,551,429 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.