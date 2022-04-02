Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 764,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 4.29% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $23,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HVT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 12.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,259,000 after buying an additional 141,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 80.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 85,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 57.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 73,203 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the third quarter valued at about $2,026,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the first quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HVT opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.97. The company has a market cap of $487.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.38. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $52.84.

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $265.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.50 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

