HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

GALT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of GALT stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51.

Galectin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GALT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 793,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 18,862 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 2,033.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 205,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

