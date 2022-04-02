Head-To-Head Analysis: International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNMD) vs. Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNMD – Get Rating) and Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

International Monetary Systems has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accolade has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares International Monetary Systems and Accolade’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Accolade $170.36 million 7.42 -$50.65 million ($1.73) -10.91

International Monetary Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Accolade.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for International Monetary Systems and Accolade, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Accolade 0 0 10 0 3.00

Accolade has a consensus price target of $39.27, suggesting a potential upside of 108.01%. Given Accolade’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Accolade is more favorable than International Monetary Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.2% of Accolade shares are held by institutional investors. 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Accolade shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares International Monetary Systems and Accolade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A Accolade -33.86% -20.66% -12.45%

Summary

Accolade beats International Monetary Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Monetary Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and operates trade exchanges and other related businesses in the United States and Canada. Trade exchanges or barter networks are financial service firms, which permit companies and individuals to exchange goods and services utilizing an electronic currency, Â’trade dollars'. It serves approximately 15,000 barter customers. International Monetary Systems, Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, Wisconsin.

Accolade Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc. develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists. It also provides second opinion consultation and health care decision support services. The company serves employers who provide their employees and their employees' families a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. Accolade, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

