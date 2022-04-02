Head-To-Head Analysis: Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) vs. Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS)

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) and Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.7% of Versus Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Versus Systems and Mercurity Fintech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versus Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Versus Systems currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 134.90%. Given Versus Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than Mercurity Fintech.

Profitability

This table compares Versus Systems and Mercurity Fintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versus Systems -1,026.29% -106.70% -70.75% Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Versus Systems and Mercurity Fintech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versus Systems $1.39 million 13.14 -$5.78 million ($0.91) -1.64 Mercurity Fintech $1.48 million 15.38 -$1.65 million N/A N/A

Mercurity Fintech has higher revenue and earnings than Versus Systems.

Summary

Mercurity Fintech beats Versus Systems on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Versus Systems (Get Rating)

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators. The Versus platform can be integrated into streaming media, TV, mobile, console, and PC games, as well as mobile apps. Versus Systems Inc. has strategic partnership with Frias Agency. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Mercurity Fintech (Get Rating)

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. engages in the design, development, creation, testing, installation, configuration, integration, and customization of digital asset infrastructure solutions based on blockchain technologies in the British Virgin Islands and the Asia pacific region. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for traders, communities, and liquidity providers; an asset digitalization platform, which provides blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets that include fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals. It also offers a decentralized finance platform that solves retail traders' problems; cross-border payments services through NBpay; and supplemental services for its platforms, such as customized software development, maintenance, and compliance support services. The company was formerly known as JMU Limited and changed its name to Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. in April 2020. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

