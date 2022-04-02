Head to Head Analysis: Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) & Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) and Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Stock Yards Bancorp and Community Trust Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stock Yards Bancorp 30.73% 15.65% 1.61% Community Trust Bancorp 36.85% 12.86% 1.62%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Stock Yards Bancorp and Community Trust Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stock Yards Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Community Trust Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stock Yards Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $67.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.47%. Given Stock Yards Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Stock Yards Bancorp is more favorable than Community Trust Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.6% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Stock Yards Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stock Yards Bancorp and Community Trust Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stock Yards Bancorp $242.93 million 5.85 $74.64 million $2.94 18.16 Community Trust Bancorp $238.63 million 3.09 $87.94 million $4.94 8.35

Community Trust Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stock Yards Bancorp. Community Trust Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stock Yards Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Stock Yards Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Community Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Stock Yards Bancorp pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Trust Bancorp pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Stock Yards Bancorp has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Community Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend for 42 consecutive years. Community Trust Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Community Trust Bancorp beats Stock Yards Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company and SYB Insurance Company, Inc. that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ohio. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services. This segment also provides securities brokerage services through an arrangement with a third party broker-dealer; and online, mobile, and private banking services to individual consumers and businesses. The WM&T segment provides investment management, financial and retirement planning, and trust and estate services, as well as retirement plan management for businesses and corporations. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 63 full service banking locations, including 33 in the Louisville, 19 in Central Kentucky, 6 in Cincinnati, and 5 in Indianapolis. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc. that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts. Its loan products include commercial, construction, mortgage, and personal loans; lease-financing, lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans, as well as other specialized loans, including asset-based financing; residential and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans. The company also provides cash management, renting safe deposit boxes, and funds transfer services; issues letters of credit; and acts as a trustee of personal trusts, executor of estates, trustee for employee benefit trusts, and paying agent for bond and stock issues, as well as an investment agent and depositor for securities. In addition, it offers securities brokerage, and trust and wealth management services; debit cards; annuity and life insurance products; and repurchase agreements, as well as mobile, internet banking, and e-statement services. The company operates 79 banking locations in eastern, northeastern, central, south central Kentucky, southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee; 4 trust offices across Kentucky; and 1 trust office in northeastern Tennessee. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky.

