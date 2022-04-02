Head-To-Head Comparison: GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) versus Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN)

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX – Get Rating) and Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get GreenBox POS alerts:

GreenBox POS has a beta of 4.6, meaning that its stock price is 360% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudson Capital has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GreenBox POS and Hudson Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenBox POS $8.52 million 22.05 -$5.01 million N/A N/A Hudson Capital N/A N/A -$9.07 million N/A N/A

GreenBox POS has higher revenue and earnings than Hudson Capital.

Profitability

This table compares GreenBox POS and Hudson Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenBox POS -106.65% -52.52% -42.26% Hudson Capital N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for GreenBox POS and Hudson Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenBox POS 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hudson Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.7% of GreenBox POS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of Hudson Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 56.3% of GreenBox POS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GreenBox POS beats Hudson Capital on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GreenBox POS (Get Rating)

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Hudson Capital (Get Rating)

Hudson Capital Inc., through its subsidiary, Freight App, Inc., operates a transportation logistics technology platform in North American. Its Fr8App focuses on truckload freight for domestic and cross-border markets in Mexico, the United States, and Canada. Fr8App uses its proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers, and enhance matching and operation efficiency via technologies, such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions. The company is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for GreenBox POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenBox POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.