Head to Head Comparison: TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) & Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) and Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TDCX and Verint Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TDCX $410.74 million 4.21 $76.82 million N/A N/A Verint Systems $1.27 billion 2.67 -$7.27 million ($0.26) -199.00

TDCX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Verint Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.8% of TDCX shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Verint Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TDCX and Verint Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TDCX 0 0 2 0 3.00 Verint Systems 0 0 4 0 3.00

TDCX currently has a consensus price target of $24.65, suggesting a potential upside of 103.55%. Verint Systems has a consensus price target of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.43%. Given TDCX’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe TDCX is more favorable than Verint Systems.

Profitability

This table compares TDCX and Verint Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TDCX N/A N/A N/A Verint Systems -0.09% 13.75% 5.38%

TDCX Company Profile (Get Rating)

TDCX Inc. is a digital customer experience solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies. It offers omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services. The company serves travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organisations, gaming, e-commerce and education sector. It operates principally in Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, China, Japan, Spain, India, Colombia and Romania. TDCX Inc. is based in SINGAPORE.

Verint Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc. provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools. The company also provides Digital Experience that monitors customer-initiated feedback via web and mobile channels; Enterprise Experience, which captures experience data across various channels and unify feedback; Interaction Experience that uses voice surveys and contact center interaction to understand and improve the effectiveness of people, products, and processes; and Predictive Experience, which listens and acts on customer and employee experiences. In addition, it offers engagement data management applications for data management, enrichment, and compliance solutions, as well as cloud platform services. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

