Head-To-Head Review: Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) vs. Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW)

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) and Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allianz and Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allianz $175.72 billion 0.56 $7.82 billion $1.89 12.75 Willis Towers Watson Public $9.00 billion 3.11 $4.22 billion $33.22 7.15

Allianz has higher revenue and earnings than Willis Towers Watson Public. Willis Towers Watson Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allianz, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Allianz has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Willis Towers Watson Public has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Allianz pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Willis Towers Watson Public pays an annual dividend of $3.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Allianz pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Willis Towers Watson Public pays out 9.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Allianz shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Allianz and Willis Towers Watson Public, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allianz 0 2 8 0 2.80 Willis Towers Watson Public 0 2 0 0 2.00

Allianz presently has a consensus target price of $250.00, suggesting a potential upside of 937.34%. Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus target price of $244.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.75%. Given Allianz’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Allianz is more favorable than Willis Towers Watson Public.

Profitability

This table compares Allianz and Willis Towers Watson Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allianz 4.51% 8.09% 0.61% Willis Towers Watson Public 44.19% 14.62% 4.71%

About Allianz (Get Rating)

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers. Its Life/Health segment provides a range of life and health insurance products on an individual and a group basis, such as annuities, endowment and term insurance, and unit-linked and investment-oriented products, as well as private and supplemental health, and long-term care insurance products. The company's Asset Management segment offers institutional and retail asset management products and services to third-party investors comprising equity and fixed income funds, and multi-assets; and alternative investment products comprising infrastructure debt/equity, real assets, liquid alternatives, and solutions. Its Corporate and Other segment provides banking services for retail clients, as well as digital investment services. Allianz SE was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About Willis Towers Watson Public (Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams. The CRB segment offers a range of risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services to clients ranging from small businesses to corporations. The IRR segment focuses on helping clients free up capital and manage investment complexity. The BDA segment covers medical and ancillary benefit exchange and outsourcing services to active employees and retirees across both the group and individual markets. The company was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

