Head to Head Review: Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) vs. Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) and Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cadre and Edwards Lifesciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadre 0 1 5 0 2.83 Edwards Lifesciences 0 4 17 0 2.81

Cadre presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.06%. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus target price of $125.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1.77%. Given Edwards Lifesciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Edwards Lifesciences is more favorable than Cadre.

Profitability

This table compares Cadre and Edwards Lifesciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadre N/A N/A N/A Edwards Lifesciences 28.73% 26.53% 17.81%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.4% of Cadre shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cadre and Edwards Lifesciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadre $427.29 million 2.03 N/A N/A N/A Edwards Lifesciences $5.23 billion 14.61 $1.50 billion $2.39 51.49

Edwards Lifesciences has higher revenue and earnings than Cadre.

Summary

Edwards Lifesciences beats Cadre on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cadre Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases. The company also provides the PASCAL and Cardioband transcatheter valve repair systems for minimally-invasive therapy. In addition, it offers surgical structural heart solutions, such as aortic surgical valve under the INSPIRIS name; KONECT RESILIA, a pre-assembled aortic tissue valved conduit for patients who require replacement of the valve, root, and ascending aorta; and HARPOON Beating Heart Mitral Valve Repair System for patients with degenerative mitral regurgitation. Further, the company provides critical care solutions, including advanced hemodynamic monitoring systems to measure a patient's heart function and fluid status in surgical and intensive care settings; and Acumen Hypotension Prediction Index software that alerts clinicians in advance of a patient developing dangerously low blood pressure. The company distributes its products through a direct sales force and independent distributors. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

