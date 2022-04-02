Head-To-Head Review: EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) and Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) and EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

This table compares Smurfit Kappa Group and EnQuest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smurfit Kappa Group N/A N/A N/A EnQuest N/A N/A N/A

0.4% of Smurfit Kappa Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Smurfit Kappa Group and EnQuest, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smurfit Kappa Group 0 2 5 0 2.71 EnQuest 0 1 1 0 2.50

Smurfit Kappa Group currently has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.39%. EnQuest has a consensus target price of $0.29, suggesting a potential downside of 32.14%. Given Smurfit Kappa Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Smurfit Kappa Group is more favorable than EnQuest.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Smurfit Kappa Group and EnQuest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smurfit Kappa Group $11.96 billion 0.98 $803.33 million N/A N/A EnQuest $1.27 billion 0.56 $376.99 million N/A N/A

Smurfit Kappa Group has higher revenue and earnings than EnQuest.

Volatility & Risk

Smurfit Kappa Group has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EnQuest has a beta of 2.69, indicating that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Smurfit Kappa Group beats EnQuest on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smurfit Kappa Group (Get Rating)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes. It also provides point of sale displays; automated packing lines; various types of containerboards, such as Kraftliners, testliners, and containerboard flutings; and corrugated sheet boards, solid board sheets, folding carton sheet boards, sack Kraft papers, MG Kraft papers, preprint products, agro-papers, technical papers, BanaBag, and Catcher Board MB12.In addition, the company offers recycling solutions to cardboard and paper products. It primarily serves food, beverage, and household consumables sectors. Smurfit Kappa Group plc was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About EnQuest (Get Rating)

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.