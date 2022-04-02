Head-To-Head Review: Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) & CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF)

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) and CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Treace Medical Concepts and CVR Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Treace Medical Concepts $94.42 million 11.31 -$20.55 million ($0.41) -47.56 CVR Medical N/A N/A -$170,000.00 $0.01 1.45

CVR Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Treace Medical Concepts. Treace Medical Concepts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVR Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Treace Medical Concepts and CVR Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Treace Medical Concepts -21.77% -28.87% -17.95% CVR Medical N/A -13.59% 31.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Treace Medical Concepts and CVR Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Treace Medical Concepts 0 0 4 0 3.00 CVR Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Treace Medical Concepts presently has a consensus target price of $32.25, indicating a potential upside of 65.38%. Given Treace Medical Concepts’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Treace Medical Concepts is more favorable than CVR Medical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.8% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CVR Medical beats Treace Medical Concepts on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Treace Medical Concepts (Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc., an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement. The company also provides Lapiplasty Mini-Incision precision system. In addition, it offers products to address ancillary surgical procedures, including akin osteotomies, weil osteotomies, intercuneiform stabilization, lesser tarsometatarsal joint fusions, and autograft bone harvesting, as well as for MTP fusion. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

About CVR Medical (Get Rating)

CVR Medical Corp., a healthcare company, engages in the research and development of subsonic, infrasonic, and low frequency sound wave analysis technology for the healthcare sector. The company provides carotid stenotic scan device, a diagnostic tool to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. It offers its products for patients, payors, and healthcare providers. The company was formerly known as Big Bar Resources Corporation and changed its name to CVR Medical Corp. in September 2016. CVR Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

