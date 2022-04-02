Head to Head Survey: Almaden Minerals (AAU) & Its Peers

Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) is one of 108 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Almaden Minerals to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.9% of Almaden Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Almaden Minerals and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Almaden Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Almaden Minerals Competitors 734 2459 2821 125 2.38

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 2.80%. Given Almaden Minerals’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Almaden Minerals has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Almaden Minerals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Almaden Minerals N/A -3.22% -3.02% Almaden Minerals Competitors -1,103.95% 3.73% -1.54%

Volatility & Risk

Almaden Minerals has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Almaden Minerals’ rivals have a beta of 0.54, indicating that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Almaden Minerals and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Almaden Minerals N/A -$2.13 million -18.00 Almaden Minerals Competitors $7.92 billion $2.02 billion -11.97

Almaden Minerals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Almaden Minerals. Almaden Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Almaden Minerals rivals beat Almaden Minerals on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Almaden Minerals (Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

