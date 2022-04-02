Head to Head Survey: PPL (NYSE:PPL) and ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW)

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) and ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PPL and ReNew Energy Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPL $5.78 billion 3.69 -$1.48 billion ($1.91) -15.19 ReNew Energy Global N/A N/A $4.42 million N/A N/A

ReNew Energy Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PPL.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PPL and ReNew Energy Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PPL 0 6 3 0 2.33 ReNew Energy Global 0 0 4 0 3.00

PPL presently has a consensus target price of $35.44, suggesting a potential upside of 22.14%. ReNew Energy Global has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 103.84%. Given ReNew Energy Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ReNew Energy Global is more favorable than PPL.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.6% of PPL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of ReNew Energy Global shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of PPL shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PPL and ReNew Energy Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPL -25.59% 5.88% 2.12% ReNew Energy Global N/A -8.71% -1.77%

PPL Company Profile (Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company. The Pennsylvania Regulated segment consists of the regulated electricity transmission and distribution operations of PPL Electric Utilities Corporation. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Allentown, PA.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

