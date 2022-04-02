Head-To-Head Survey: ThredUp (TDUP) and Its Peers

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare ThredUp to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ThredUp and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ThredUp 0 2 11 0 2.85 ThredUp Competitors 284 1249 3352 62 2.65

ThredUp currently has a consensus target price of $20.08, suggesting a potential upside of 164.95%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 33.57%. Given ThredUp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ThredUp is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ThredUp and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ThredUp $251.79 million -$63.18 million -5.66 ThredUp Competitors $16.53 billion $902.63 million 86.32

ThredUp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ThredUp. ThredUp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.5% of ThredUp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.9% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ThredUp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ThredUp -25.09% -24.78% -14.60% ThredUp Competitors -8.30% -21.30% -3.91%

Summary

ThredUp rivals beat ThredUp on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

ThredUp Company Profile (Get Rating)

ThredUp Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

