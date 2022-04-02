Helmet.insure (HELMET) Trading Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

Helmet.insure (HELMET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0372 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Helmet.insure has a market cap of $1.59 million and $214,397.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Helmet.insure has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00049342 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.73 or 0.07512187 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,038.55 or 0.99791579 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00045902 BTC.

Helmet.insure Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,633,576 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

