Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Trading Up 2.6%

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Get Rating) was up 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.72 and last traded at $4.72. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.07.
Hengan International Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HEGIF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hengan International Group (HEGIF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.