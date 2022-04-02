Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Trading Up 2.6%

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Get Rating) was up 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.72 and last traded at $4.72. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.07.

Hengan International Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HEGIF)

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

