Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,658,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,937,000 after acquiring an additional 55,242 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,539 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $89.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.89. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.97 and a fifty-two week high of $89.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $1,997,984.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Philip Serota bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Henry Schein (Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.